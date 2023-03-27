Bucket list dream for Emmerdale fan and her crocheted blanket
- Published
A BBC local radio station has surprised a woman with serious illnesses by arranging for her crocheted blanket to appear on her favourite TV programme.
Julie Cass told friends one of her remaining bucket list wishes was to get her handiwork on to the Dingle family sofa on ITV soap Emmerdale.
BBC Essex revealed during a broadcast interview that the programme's designers had agreed to feature it.
"That's absolutely fantastic," said Ms Cass, from Earls Colne near Braintree.
"I will be taking photographs of my TV and it will be plastered all over Facebook."
Ms Cass, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a heart disease, receives 15 hours of oxygen per day.
The 64-year-old, along with husband Gordon, are representatives for the cosmetic company Avon and previously were the licensees of the former Castle pub in Earls Colne.
She has never missed an episode of Emmerdale and crocheted the blanket earlier this month.
Her friend Alison Davey covertly took the blanket from her home and helped arrange the surprise.
"You've made the magic happen," said Ms Davey, speaking to BBC Essex breakfast show presenter Sonia Watson.
Gillian Slight, head of design at Emmerdale, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Julie's beautiful crocheted blanket on Emmerdale's iconic and much-loved Dingle's set."
The producers plan for the blanket to first appear in an episode being broadcast on 16 May, and say it may remain on set for future episodes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk