Bowers Gifford: Van driver, 17, died in Essex Police pursuit
- Published
A police force has promised to improve its training processes following the death of a teenager in a car chase.
Beau Duffield, 17, died when the van he was driving struck a wall and turned over in Bowers Gifford in Essex at about 02:30 GMT on 13 November 2021.
He was being pursued by a police unit.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Essex Police control room operator had not received a pursuit management refresher since initial training about 10 years before.
The watchdog said the lack of refresher training did not have any "bearing on the outcome" but said: "Insufficient training and possible lack of force awareness of this issue could lead to significant risks for those involved in the management of pursuits."
'Explicit'
The IOPC said staff involved in managing pursuits should receive refresher training every two to three years.
Inspectors, in the report published last week, said Essex Police did not systematically keep records to "audit compliance" of training requirements.
Pursuit-authorised staff were not being "explicitly informed" of different policies when they transferred to the force, they concluded.
An Essex Police spokesman said a new procedure was being drafted for all "transferees" that would be shared with the IOPC later this year.
Three teenage passengers were in the white Citroen Berlingo van with Mr Duffield when it crashed in Pound Lane.
The trio were treated for minor injuries and also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
They were later told they would face no further action.
An inquest hearing, examining the circumstances surrounding Mr Duffield's death, is due to be held at Essex coroner's court in May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk