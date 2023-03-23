Guide dog campaigner urges Rishi Sunak to sort out shortage
- Published
A campaigner for blind people has urged the prime minister to help sort out the shortage of guide dogs across the UK.
Jill Allen-King, 82, from Westcliff, Essex, met Rishi Sunak at an event to celebrate community champions on Wednesday evening.
She is facing the possibility of her own dog, Jagger, being retired due to his age in June.
The Guide Dogs charity said there had been a shortage due to the restrictions of the pandemic.
"I held onto his hand and told him there were a thousand blind people waiting for a guide dog and he really did seem shocked by that.
"He said to Anna, my MP, 'let me know how I can help' and I'm sure she will let him know," she said.
The lockdown in 2020 meant a pause on breeding and puppy training was difficult due to the closure of restaurants and other public spaces.
Mrs Allen-King, who has had seven guide dogs in the past 51 years, said she was worried about losing her independence.
Jagger was still "so fit and well", she said. "He wants to work, I can't see why he can't work until August when they can give me another dog."
Her MP, Southend's Anna Firth, has asked the Guide Dogs charity to make an exception and allow Jagger to continue working rather than leave her without a dog.
Jagger has been assessed by the charity and she is waiting to hear the outcome.
Peter Osbourne from the charity said it was important to balance the owner's needs as well as the dog's health and its ability to work.
"As a dog gets older although they may still be healthy, their reactions can slow and their willingness to guide may reduce which can bring associated risks to both the dog and guide dog owner," he said.
The activist had to have one of her eyes removed as a baby due to measles and lost her sight fully aged 24, on her wedding day, due to glaucoma. Since then she has campaigned for better access rights for blind and partially sighted people.
She came up with the idea for textured pavements at road crossings and was given an OBE for her services to disabled people.
