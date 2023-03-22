M11 northbound in Essex closed after lorry turns over
A stretch of M11 motorway has been closed after a collision involving a lorry.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 08:20 GMT after the vehicle left the road and ended up on its side in an embankment.
The northbound carriageway was closed between junction eight at Bishop's Stortford and junction 10 at Duxford.
Seven fire service crews were sent to the scene and officers were working to free the driver.
National Highways said delays of 30 minutes were still being reported later in the morning, approaching the closure, affecting traffic to London Stansted Airport.
