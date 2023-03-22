Essex vicar Rev Matthew Simpkins creates song from cancer scanner
A vicar undergoing treatment for stage four skin cancer has made a song from the sounds of an MRI scanning machine.
The Reverend Matthew Simpkins, of Lexden in Colchester, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2019.
In 2021, the cancer returned and the 44-year-old, who is the priest-in-charge of Lexden, has had months of treatment and various scans.
"I thought the way I am going to get through this is by writing a song during this scan," he said.
"When the machine started, I thought I've got a choice here - either I'm going to lose it or I'm going to have fun with it, if that makes sense?
"I'm in a difficult situation with stage four cancer, but again, you've got a choice and this song is a good example of that - how you can take something up into song and live."
Mr Simpkins, who grew up in Ipswich and Sudbury, had to step away from his duties for a time last year as the vicar of St Leonard's Church as he focused on his health.
He was first diagnosed with the rare acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) before it progressed to malignant melanoma.
The patient, a veteran of local bands including Fuzz Face and Rev Simpkins & The Phantom Notes, said music had provided him with both relaxation and comfort as a way of coming to terms with his diagnosis.
He said the sounds of the scanner showed music could be found everywhere, he said.
The married father-of-two worked out which keys the machine's sounds were in and created some accompanying harmonies in his head while laying in the scanner.
He then recorded the MRI's noises - downloaded from the internet - before layering them digitally to create the track.
"It was like being in some bizarre nightclub - these deafening sounds, but they were groovy sounds," said Mr Simpkins.
"Being creative, sharing that with your family and friends and making the best of the hand you've been dealt - that is how I've coped with it every time I've gone in."
The track, called Spooling, has been created in collaboration with Ben Brown of well-known local groups Dingus Khan and Superglu and it will be released on Ipswich-based Antigen Records.
Mr Simpkins added: "It would be great if people who are feeling nervous about a scan might hear the track - maybe it will be a bit less scary when you see a hairy vicar sing a song about it."
Meanwhile, the pair have also recently formed a band called Pissabed Prophet (named after a colloquial word for a dandelion) and will bring out an album in May.
Mr Brown said: "The year of making this record has been one of the best of my life - musically and striking up a friendship in such a short amount of time with a real intensity.
"I hope [people] find it and enjoy it."
