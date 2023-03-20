Colchester memorial for racial equalities activist Lawrence Walker
About 100 people have attended a memorial event in tribute to a racial equalities campaigner, hailed as a "legend" in his home city.
Lawrence Walker, who was chairman of Black History Month Colchester, died aged 69 following a short illness.
The local Firstsite gallery hosted a series of speeches, dances and poetry readings on Sunday.
"He was a Colchester legend," said organiser Rachel Walton, from African Families in the UK (AFiUK) charity.
"He did so much that not everyone knew about, especially with young people - he saw their potential."
Mr Walker, who moved to the UK from his home in Virginia, US, in the 1980s, was involved in organising various events in the city celebrating diversity.
His work also included basketball coaching, projects on tackling suicide among young black men, and about 20 talks held at schools in Colchester and Tendring last year.
The Labour mayor of Colchester, Tim Young, and Firstsite director Sally Shaw were among the speakers on Sunday.
"I will repeat what one of the women told me - it was a heart-warming gathering for a wonderful man," said Ms Walton.
Dilek Latif, a producer at Colchester's Mercury Theatre who worked with him on Black History Month events, said: "He never had a bad word to say about anyone.
"He would critique, but it wouldn't be about anyone in particular, it would be about the system.
"He was a brilliant guy and we will miss him a lot."
Mr Walker, who died last month following a period of ill health, is survived by his partner Lynda, seven children and 14 grandchildren.
Poobie Naidoo, chairman of Colchester Minority Ethnic Forum who worked with Mr Walker arranging The Festival of Rice and Spice in the city, said: "He was the absolute perfect gentleman with so much going for him - his creative mind and his commitment to equality.
"More than anything, we appreciated his friendship."
Ms Walton is also leading a £10,000 fundraiser to pay for a remembrance statue, along with a basketball hoop and backboard dedicated to Mr Walker.
