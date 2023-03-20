Driver loses control and crashes car in Chelmsford
Police, the ambulance service and firefighters attended an incident after a driver "lost control and crashed his car", the fire service said.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Hyde Lane, Chelmsford, at 15:07 GMT on Saturday.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended the scene.
Firefighters from Chelmsford and South Woodham Ferrers worked to "stabilise the car and make the area safe", the service said.
The East of England Ambulance Service said a man was transported to hospital by road ambulance for "further assessment and care".
