Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Great Wakering
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car, police have confirmed.
It happened in Rebels Lane in Great Wakering, in Essex at about 20:40 GMT on Friday.
Police said the man was hit by a car in the country lane and he died at the scene. His family has been informed, they added.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident, or who might have dashcam footage from the area to get in touch with them.
