Brentwood Borough Council opposes ULEZ expansion
- Published
A borough council has agreed to oppose any expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Brentwood Borough Council in Essex said it would not co-operate with the installation of signage for the policy.
ULEZ currently covers inner London and non-compliant vehicles must pay £12.50 a day to drive within the North and South circulars.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants to expand it to cover all of London from August.
The expansion would take it to the border with Brentwood, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It would affect people living in areas such as Barking, Ilford, Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham.
Conservative Cllr Keith Barber, who proposed the motion to oppose the expansion, said: "This proposal will impact many residential drivers and small businesses who cannot afford to upgrade their vehicles in the timeline planned by the mayor of London.
"We all want to see air quality improve over time and the government has already set ambitious targets to switch to electric cars over the coming years.
"This is truly a "sledge hammer to crack a nut" that will have perverse outcomes for many Brentwood residents."
He gave an example of how someone from Brentwood needing to drive to nearby Harold Hill, inside the ULEZ, to support an elderly relative could have to pay the £12.50 daily charge.
"It is very unfair proposal and is a blatant tax grab by the London Mayor," he added.
Mr Khan has said toxic air caused by traffic is still leading to children growing up with stunted lungs and nearly 4,000 premature deaths a year, with the greatest number of deaths attributable to air pollution in London's outer boroughs.
He added a major new report showed harmful pollution emissions have reduced by 26% within the current ULEZ area - compared with what they would have been without the 2021 expansion coming into force.
"It is abundantly clear then that the cost of inaction is far too high and that further action is needed to safeguard public health and spare people unnecessary suffering," he said.
"I'm simply not prepared to stand idly by while toxic fumes from highly polluting vehicles choke our communities and leave our children reaching for inhalers and gasping for air.
"That's why I've chosen to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone London-wide."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk