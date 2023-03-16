Burst water main causes disruption in Loughton
A burst water main has caused disruption in a town centre in Essex.
One resident estimated water was gushing about 33ft (10m) upward at the junction of Old Station Road and High Road in Loughton.
A motorist said the burst was affecting traffic at about 08:30 GMT, while a local businessman said the issue appeared to be under control by about 12:00.
Thames Water said it was working to fix the burst water main.
Passing motorist Stuart Minchin said he watched on as a refuse lorry drove over the burst in the road at about 08:30, causing a "fountain" to gush out.
If you are coming into Loughton from Buckhurst Hill was, you may have a problem. Loughton Spring has erupted 😮 pic.twitter.com/Igk2fZZqxc— Sue 💙 🤍 (@SueSpurs56) March 16, 2023
He said other cars were "hesitant in approaching the roundabout".
Turan Kilic, director at the nearby Loughton Barber Shop, joked that it gave him a "good shower" but said that by midday the breakage seemed "under control".
