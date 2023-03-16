Welcome to Essex: Kireon Wicks' road sign treasure hunt
A 20-year-old man is appealing to the public in his quest to grab a photo with every Welcome to Essex sign along the county's zigzagging border.
Kireon Wicks, from Braintree, has journeyed hundreds of miles and posed for a picture with 15 signs so far.
His family said it has helped boost his confidence and they want people to tell them how many might be left.
"It's like playing Pokémon GO, but finding Essex signs - it's a treasure hunt," said mum Emma Church.
Kireon, who has autism, has so far ventured to towns and villages including Manningtree, Dedham, Bures, Long Melford, Baythorne End, Haverhill, Cavendish, Maggotts End and Buckhurst Hill.
The family do not get photos with the signs on the trunk A-roads and motorways and instead try to capture a blurry picture from their passing car.
Ms Church, a charity volunteer and Girl Guide leader, said the project had helped Kireon build his confidence after an incident two years ago in which people were "horrible" to him at a local country park.
Walking back
"It's been really lovely," she said.
"Getting him to talk to people while we're out and about - looking at his map which is a conversation starter - it's helped his confidence and understanding.
"He loves to get out of the car and walk back into Essex - that's his fun thing to do."
Kireon told the BBC he particularly likes to spot the three seax swords emblem printed on each sign.
An Essex Highways spokesman said "we applaud the county pride shown by Kireon" and said it "wished him well" with his challenge.
Kireon, who also has severe learning disabilities and global developmental delay, was at Edith Borthwick School in Braintree for 17 years up until 2022.
He was nervous about starting work at a farm for adults with learning difficulties in Clacton-on-Sea - but was reconciled when he was assured the town was still in Essex.
