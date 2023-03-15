Langdon Hills: Bungalow fire leaves residents homeless
Residents have been left homeless after a fire in their bungalow.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were called at about 04:00 GMT to the home in High Road in Langdon Hills, Basildon.
The officers said the bungalow was about 25% alight but that the blaze was under control by 05:00.
The service said the residents inside were saved after being alerted by their working smoke alarms.
