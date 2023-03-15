Langdon Hills: Bungalow fire leaves residents homeless

Fire damage in Langdon Hills, BasildonEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
The residents have been left homeless following the blaze

Residents have been left homeless after a fire in their bungalow.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were called at about 04:00 GMT to the home in High Road in Langdon Hills, Basildon.

The officers said the bungalow was about 25% alight but that the blaze was under control by 05:00.

The service said the residents inside were saved after being alerted by their working smoke alarms.

