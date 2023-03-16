Braintree: Free bus could return to help Covid-hit market
A free bus route could be brought back to help save a market which has struggled since the Covid lockdowns.
The street market in Braintree, Essex, has gone from making a profit before the pandemic to losing £16,000 last year.
Jackie Pell, a Braintree district councillor, said: "The market is dying on a Wednesday. I looked again today and there are fewer and fewer stalls."
The free route would run from the town to Braintree Village shopping centre.
Work is also underway to encourage new and younger traders to take up stalls.
Traders have ceased business
The market, which runs every Wednesday and Saturday, was paused during Covid.
Since it re-started in July 2021, many of the traders have closed or moved on.
Braintree District Council's community development scrutiny committee heard how challenging trading conditions were due to people doing more online shopping and increased competition from supermarkets.
A free bus link between the town centre and Braintree Village was stopped in 2019 but could be restarted in an attempt to bring new footfall to both areas.
Labour councillor David Mann said: "This two-way, free, transport service from the town centre was very important.
"It was well-used and has been a matter of debate in the town ever since it has gone.
"It is now very difficult to access Braintree shopping village by public transport."
The National Association of British Market Authorities has found the number of stall-holders across the country has fallen from 46,000 in 2009 to 17,000 in 2022 and only 8% of traders are aged under 40.
The proposed changes will now be put to the full council for approval. No decision will be taken until after the local elections in May.
