Road shut after car hits building in Halstead
A road was shut after a car hit a building causing parts of it to crumble.
Essex Police closed off part of Head Street in Halstead after a two-vehicle crash at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday, which resulted in part of the front of the building falling on top of a car.
A Ford Focus and Volkswagen Transporter collided before the Ford struck a property causing structural damage, the force said.
No injuries were reported.
The road was closed between Colchester Road and Colne Road while emergency services and engineers worked at the scene.
It has since reopened.
Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
