Colchester woman, 74, has dream of flying in plane come true
- Published
A 74-year-old woman who has always wanted to fly in a plane has had her dream come true.
Bernice Drysdale, from Colchester, who had never been in a plane before, was given the chance to take to the skies for the first time through a charity.
She had a tear in her eye during the flight and described the experience as "magic".
The care home where she lives, which helped arrange the flight, said it was glad to help make her dream a reality.
Paulina Eagle, the manager at Crouched Friars Residential Home, said: "It was her dream for many years and she absolutely loved it.
"Making her happy is so important to me and very heart-warming. I hope we can grant more wishes for more people to make them feel special."
The flight came about after Ms Drysdale said it was something she always wanted to do as part of the care home's "dignity day".
It was organised through charity My Home Life Essex as part of its Friends and Neighbours Network initiative.
Christina Shields, from the charity, said: "It's really important to us that the most valuable generation in our society get a bit more fun in their day.
"Care homes do amazing work and go above and beyond for their residents and quite often it's the fun bits we like to inject into them."
