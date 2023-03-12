Essex: Explosive detonated on Little Oakley beach
A controlled explosion has been carried out after a live ordnance was found on a beach.
Walton Coastguard said it was called to reports of the suspected device at Little Oakley, Essex, on Friday.
The item was inspected and details and photographs were sent to Humber Coastguard who confirmed it was a live ordnance.
A cordon was set up and an army bomb disposal team attended the scene and conducted a controlled detonation.
The coastguard has urged people to be mindful of what they kick along stony or rocky beaches.
