Purfleet: Man dies after lorry crashes into row of houses

White lorry with smashed windscreen appears to be in contact with a row of houses after apparently leaving the road. Firefighters and police in hi-vis stand in the foreground on the road, with two fire engines visible
A man has died after a lorry crashed into a row of houses after coming off a road.

Emergency services were called to London Road in Purfleet, Essex, at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said a heavy goods vehicle had left the road and collided with properties. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said a man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

Essex Police said no-one else was injured.

The force said the road remained partially closed.

The road remains partially closed, police said

