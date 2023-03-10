Purfleet: Lorry leaves road and crashes into row of houses
A lorry has crashed into a row of houses after coming off a road.
Emergency services have been at the scene on London Road in Purfleet, Essex, since 15:30 GMT.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said a heavy goods vehicle had left the road and collided with properties. No other vehicles were involved.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. The road, which is near the railway station, is expected to be closed for some time.
The fire service said it expected to remain on scene, making the area safe, alongside police and ambulance colleagues.
