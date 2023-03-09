Essex woman cautioned after 165 phone calls to 999
A woman has received a conditional caution after dialling emergency services 165 times inside three months.
Essex Police said call handlers were subjected to verbal abuse and that none of the 51-year-old's 999 calls required a response from officers.
The Tilbury woman was arrested on Wednesday and cautioned after interview.
Supt Jamie Gingell said: "I hope this arrest proves that we will not tolerate any abuse to our officers and staff."
She was held during interview on suspicion of sending a false message by public electronic network to cause annoyance and sending communications of an offensive nature.
Conditional cautions issued by the police are not a prosecution, but individuals typically have to agree to a rehabilitation course or a financial penalty.
Essex Police said about 80% of the 999 calls it received were better dealt with by its live chat service or by calling 101.
