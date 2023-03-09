Harwich: Council proposes giant Hollywood-style letters sign
A town sign that councillors hope will create an "Instagrammable" landmark on the Essex coast could be installed later this year.
Tendring District Council said a planning application for the giant letters, spelling out Harwich, would be submitted in the "coming months".
It would be installed at Harwich Green.
Alex Porter, the council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it could become "something for people to celebrate".
"This sign will become, we hope, an iconic landmark within Harwich, bringing a fabulous modern twist to a town steeped in history, and creating an 'Instagrammable' point for visitors and residents," he said.
The seven 6ft (1.82m) high letters would be mounted on individual concrete pads and the full name would stretch 37ft (11.2m) in length.
Each letter would develop a "rust-like finish" after a few years to reflect the town's maritime industrial heritage, the council said.
The project would form part of the wider Mayflower Trail, which has £45,000 in sponsorship from rail operator Greater Anglia.
The council said if approved by its planning committee, the sign would be installed later this year.
Harwich hosted a naval dockyard in the 17th and 18th Centuries and several of the Mayflower crew, including its captain, hailed from the town.
Basildon Council also installed a similar Hollywood-style sign along the A127 in 2010.
