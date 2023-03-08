Harlow pond murder inquiry: Lee Clarke pleads not guilty
- Published
A 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man whose remains were found in a pond.
The body of Phillip Lewis, 59, was discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex, on New Year's Eve.
Lee Clarke, of Wedhey in the town, is accused of killing him between 11 November and 31 December.
He was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court following a short plea hearing. A three-week trial has been scheduled for 21 August.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.