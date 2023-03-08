Harlow pond murder inquiry: Lee Clarke pleads not guilty

Philip Lewis who's remains police say was found in a pond in HarlowEssex Police
The remains of Philip Lewis were found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on 31 December 2022

A 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man whose remains were found in a pond.

The body of Phillip Lewis, 59, was discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex, on New Year's Eve.

Lee Clarke, of Wedhey in the town, is accused of killing him between 11 November and 31 December.

He was remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court following a short plea hearing. A three-week trial has been scheduled for 21 August.

