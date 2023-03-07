Hadleigh: Essex firefighters lift shed to free trapped puppy
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a puppy after it became trapped behind a shed.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, followed his nose behind a shed but could not get back out.
One crew from Rayleigh was called to Chapel Lane in Hadleigh at about 11:45 GMT on Tuesday.
They said they worked together to lift the shed and reunited the puppy with its owner by about 12:30.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.