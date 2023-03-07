Hadleigh: Essex firefighters lift shed to free trapped puppy

Firefighters rescuing a puppy in Hadleigh, EssexEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
The fire crew said it worked together to lift the shed

Firefighters have rescued a puppy after it became trapped behind a shed.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, followed his nose behind a shed but could not get back out.

One crew from Rayleigh was called to Chapel Lane in Hadleigh at about 11:45 GMT on Tuesday.

They said they worked together to lift the shed and reunited the puppy with its owner by about 12:30.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
The crew took fewer than 45 minutes to rescue Todd

