Wethersfield: Migrant facility at former RAF station to be discussed
A district council says it has been approached by the government to discuss using a former RAF station to house asylum seekers.
Braintree District Council said it would also be "seeking clarification" about any plans for MDP Wethersfield in Essex.
The Home Office said it was looking at a "range of accommodation options".
A residents' group said the site was "totally inappropriate" for housing asylum seekers.
A council spokesman said: "We were approached by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities overnight on Monday 6 March, to discuss the potential role of Wethersfield airfield site in housing asylum seekers.
"We have no further details at this stage.
"We are aware of the recent news and social media coverage around this, and we will be seeking clarification from the Home Office."
Home Secretary Suella Braverman introduced the government's Illegal Migration Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Ms Braverman said £6m was spent each day housing asylum seekers in hotels.
A Home Office spokesman did not confirm it had approached the Braintree council but said: "We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options and sites."
'Inhumane'
Mark Ault, a member of the The Fields Association group, which has campaigned against development at Wethersfield, said one resident who lived on the airfield grounds had been told to vacate by September.
"We should be integrating asylum seekers into the community, but there's nowhere to integrate them into here," said Mr Ault.
"It's totally inappropriate - it's inhumane."
Wethersfield was used by the United States Army Air Forces during World War Two and the Cold War.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has been trying to sell the site and in 2021 the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) proposed building two prisons there, housing 3,400 male inmates.
The MOJ has yet to submit a planning application for the project.
The airfield is not served by a bus service and is roughly 10 miles from the nearest railway station in Braintree.
