West Horndon train station closes for rape investigation
- Published
A railway station was closed overnight while detectives carried out an investigation into a suspected rape.
The British Transport Police said it was earlier contacted just before 01:00 GMT on Monday after a report that a 14-year-old girl had been attacked at West Horndon station near Brentwood in Essex.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and rape.
The railway station was reopened to passengers at 08:15.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.