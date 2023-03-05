Braintree fire: Crews remain at the scene of large barn blaze

A barn fire in Rayne Road, Braintree, EssexEssex County Fire & Rescue Service
A number of crews from Essex attended the fire on Friday night at Rayne Road, Braintree

Crews remain at the scene of a large barn fire that dozens of people reported, a fire service has said.

Firefighters were called to Rayne Road, Braintree, Essex, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews will remain at the incident while it "burns out safely".

The barn, that is about 33ft (10m) by 66ft (20m), was close to other buildings and was full of hay, it added.

Its control operators "received dozens of calls reporting a lot of smoke in the local area".

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
The fire was close to other buildings, Essex Fire Service said
Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters reassured local residents it was working to extinguish the blaze

