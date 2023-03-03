Stephen Bear jailed for sharing sex video on OnlyFans
Reality TV contestant Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner.
Bear, 33, shared CCTV footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, which was uploaded to OnlyFans.
He had caused her "extensive humiliation and embarrassment", the judge said.
Ms Harrison said she had been through "absolute hell" since 2020.
Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.
He was given a restraining order at Chelmsford Crown Court to not contact Ms Harrison for five years.
He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.
Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.
Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know they were being recorded.
Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone and "made it plain how upset she would be if he did", the prosecutor said.
The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.
Ms Carey said Bear uploaded the footage "either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially".
