Chelmsford city dispersal order ahead of suspected car meet
A dispersal order covering an entire city has been put in place ahead of a suspected car meet.
Essex Police said they had information that a meeting of up to 200 cars was planned in Chelmsford on either Friday night or Saturday.
A dispersal order covering Chelmsford and surrounding villages is in place from 17:00 GMT until 06:00 on Sunday.
It gives officers the power to move on anyone suspected of anti-social behaviour or of attending the meet.
