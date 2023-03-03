Chelmsford city dispersal order ahead of suspected car meet

A dispersal order covering an entire city has been put in place ahead of a suspected car meet.

Essex Police said they had information that a meeting of up to 200 cars was planned in Chelmsford on either Friday night or Saturday.

A dispersal order covering Chelmsford and surrounding villages is in place from 17:00 GMT until 06:00 on Sunday.

It gives officers the power to move on anyone suspected of anti-social behaviour or of attending the meet.

Police released a map showing the area covered by the dispersal order

