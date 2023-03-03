Three treated after Loughton airing cupboard fire
Three people had to be treated for breathing in smoke after trying to put out a fire in their house.
It started in a first floor airing cupboard in a property in Loughton, in south Essex, at about 15:10 GMT on Thursday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the house had filled with smoke but the occupants were trying to extinguish the fire themselves.
They were treated by the fire service and East of England Ambulance staff.
Watch manager Glenn Jackson said: "If there is a fire in your home, please do not try and tackle it.
"Get out, stay out and call the fire service out."
