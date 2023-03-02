Charging and electrical warning after two Essex fires
A fire service has warned about the dangers of overcharging phones and overloading sockets after two fires.
An outbuilding in Woodside Road in Hawkwell, Essex, was destroyed by a fire, thought to have been caused by an overloaded power supply, at about 06:45 GMT on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a bedroom was badly damaged when a phone charger caught fire in Hollyfield, in Harlow, at 22:10.
Essex fire service warned people to take care with chargers and sockets.
In the Harlow incident, a charger had been left on a bed and when it overheated it set fire to bedding.
Watch manager Ross Daynes said: "Make sure you do not overcharge items, don't leave items unattended when they are charging and make sure your charger is of a good quality."
In the Hawkwell fire, the outbuilding was being used as a gaming room and a number of electrical items were left charging.
The fire also destroyed a shed, fencing and artificial grass and caused the outside of a conservatory and guttering on a neighbouring house to melt.
Watch manager Gary Shinn said: "It would appear the power supply was inadequate although there was so much damage it was impossible to say what item caused the fire.
"However, it shows the importance of not charging items overnight or unattended and not overloading extension leads and adapters."
No-one was injured in either incident.