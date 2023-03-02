New road through Chelmsford Garden Community proposed
- Published
A new road which will aim to support thousands of new homes has been proposed for Essex.
The Northern Radial Distributor Road will run through north Chelmsford, according to plans submitted to Chelmsford City Council.
It will be part of the Chelmsford Garden Community, which will include 5,500 homes.
A statement in the planning application to the city council said it was "identified as a much-needed route".
The road will connect into Chelmsford North East Bypass (CNEB) in the east of the site and Wheelers Hill and Essex Regiment Way to the west, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chelmsford Garden Community is part of a plan for up to 14,000 homes between Braintree and Chelmsford, as well as a new bypass and railway station at Beaulieu.
Developers said the plans for the road would relieve congestion and allow existing routes into Chelmsford city centre to be "sustainable transport corridors".
The planning application said the road would "assist in providing the necessary transport infrastructure for the Chelmsford Garden Community".
"The proposed scheme will provide effective relief of traffic on the existing road network and would reduce the volume of traffic passing through existing residential communities," it said.
The application is currently in its consultation period which closes later this month.