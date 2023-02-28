Brentwood Borough Council: Leader to stand down after 20 years
A council leader in Essex is to step down ahead of the local elections in May after 20 years as a councillor.
Chris Hossack, 50, has been the leader of Brentwood Borough Council since 2019 but confirmed he would not be contesting his Hutton East ward seat.
He said it was "time for someone else now" but would not comment on who he would like to see as the new leader of the Conservative group.
He warned financial constraints would be a major issue facing his successor.
In November, Mr Hossack said the government "seriously needs to look at the way local authorities are financed".
He criticised plans to allow councils to increase council tax by only 3% without a local referendum, saying it would barely pay for bin lorry fuel.
'Tough decisions'
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It was a hell of a ride. I've enjoyed it. I've thrown a lot of effort into it, but it is time for someone else now.
"Tough decisions still need to made to accommodate a growing community.
"Planning decisions and the reality of accommodating growth is going to bite whoever the new leader is.
"It is not easy because you can't please everybody."
He said his proudest achievements included moving the regeneration of the town centre forward and the revamping of King George's playing fields.
He added he hoped to carry on working in local government as a consultant.