Northern lights not the M25, says spotter Rylan Clark-Neal
BBC presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has tweeted his delight at seeing the northern lights from his Essex home.
He posted photos on social media from his home in Brentwood, saying: "My entire life I've wanted to see the northern lights… not the best pic but... I think I've caught it?"
Followers joked it was lights from the M25, but Rylan insisted it was not.
Weather presenter Dan Holley, who saw the photos, said it seemed "quite plausible" they were of the aurora.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis can be seen when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with charged particles from the Sun.
It was visible over many parts of the UK on Sunday night and to a lesser extent on Monday night because of increased cloud cover in some areas.
Rylan, however, said he believed he was lucky enough to spot it from his Essex home on Monday night.
Ok I can’t believe I’m saying this but my entire life I’ve wanted to see the northern lights…. Not the best pic but this is from my ACTUAL house in ESSEX 5 mins ago. I think I’ve caught it?!? ♥️ #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/F1hZ2V7scT— R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 27, 2023
Posting on Twitter and his Instagram account, the BBC Radio 2 and Strictly - It Takes Two presenter said he had always wanted to see the phenomenon and said his photographs, posted at about 21:00 GMT were taken near his south Essex home, where the sky, he said, was clear.
His initial Twitter post has more than 700,000 views.
"It's crazy. I'm obsessed," he wrote.
His followers joked with him about light pollution from the nearby London orbital motorway, with one saying: "Are you sure it's not the M25?"
Rylan replied that he was "certain" it was not the M25.
He wrote: "This is facing north, M25 would be to my left."
BBC and Weatherquest forecaster Mr Holley, who saw the images, said: "You can just about make out some magenta hues in the sky and even hints of auroral beams, so it seems quite plausible this is a glimpse of the northern lights."