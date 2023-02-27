Chelmsford man who crashed car suffered medical episode
A man who died in a single-vehicle crash on a residential road is believed to have suffered a medical episode.
Emergency services were called to Paddock Drive in Chelmsford, Essex, shortly before 17:00 GMT on Friday, after a Ford Focus collided with a parked car.
The road was closed and the driver, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inquest proceedings are yet to be opened.
Essex Police said it was supporting the man's family and asked for anyone with information, including dashcam or doorbell footage, to get in touch.
