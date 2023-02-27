Great Waltham fire at Langleys estate leaves man homeless

North Lodge at Langleys in Great Waltham, EssexEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
Two crews from Chelmsford, one from Saffron Walden and one from Great Baddow were sent to the blaze

A man has been left homeless after a fire at a Grade II listed estate.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were sent to Great Waltham, near Chelmsford, on Sunday night.

It said the single occupant of North Lodge in Langleys was out at the time, but was alerted by a smoke alarm.

The blaze was extinguished by 01:00 GMT on Monday and was recorded as accidental - believed to have been started by an open fire or candle.

"Crews worked quickly and efficiently to contain the fire to the room of origin," said station manager Mark Elliott.

"Unfortunately the smoke damage has left the house uninhabitable, but I must praise crews who worked extremely hard to stop the fire from spreading."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Langleys is a Grade II listed park and gardens in Great Waltham, just north of Chelmsford
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said the flames were contained in one room

