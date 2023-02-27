Canvey: Police at Link Road after people seen with weapons
- Published
Police have said they are responding to a "serious incident" involving several people who were seen with weapons in the street.
Essex Police said it was told one person was "visibly injured" at 10:50 GMT in Link Road on Canvey Island.
The force said it could not find a victim or suspects at the scene but said there would be a large policing presence through the afternoon.
Detectives appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
They said the incident in Link Road could be related to an "earlier disturbance" in First Avenue at 07:30.
A resident said the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed at 12:15 in First Avenue, but flew off without any patients being treated.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk