Harlow: Broken lift for man expecting two months' housebound
- Published
A woman says her 76-year-old dad who has Parkinson's disease has been stuck in his flat for five weeks because of a broken lift.
Sinead Juhas's parents live on a third-floor housing association apartment in Harlow, Essex.
L&Q Group says it expects a new operational lift by mid-March.
"It just really angers me that my parents are having to deal with that, and their neighbours as well - it's just not on," Ms Juhas told BBC Essex.
Work to replace the lift at Gibson Court on Bishopsfield started on 23 January.
Ms Juhas said her parents, Paul and Rosemary, were offered a single room in a hotel as temporary accommodation, but declined because it did not have sufficient modifications.
Her father has had a stroke and two hip operations in recent years.
The family also says there has been no lighting in the landing area for most of the time during the repair works, so Rosemary has been using a torch while scaling the stairs.
Paul has a hospital appointment scheduled for 9 March.
Gerri Scott, L&Q Group executive director of customer service, said it contacted residents before the lift replacement work began and would remain in contact.
"We're so sorry to hear about Paul and Rosemary's health issues and we'll be reaching out to them again to discuss how we can support them," said Mr Scott.
