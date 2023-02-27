Shoeburyness: Petition to stop lorries moving soil across Southend
- Published
A petition to try to stop thousands of tonnes of earth being moved across a city has been signed by 1,300 people.
Developers need to raise the ground by up to 6m (19.6ft) to build 214 new homes on flood-prone land off Barge Pier Road in Shoeburyness, Essex.
Some 40-50 tonnes of soil a day is due to be transported across Southend in 120 lorry loads - an estimated 85,000 journeys over two-and-a-half years.
Bellway Homes said it was working with the local council to find a solution.
The soil is due to travel along the A13 and the A127 and on to Eastern Avenue and Royal Artillery Way, before proceeding along Thorpe Hall Avenue and the seafront.
It will then finish up at the development near Gunners Park and the Garrison Estate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Lack of consultation'
Campaigners have called for a public inquiry and are due to present the petition to Southend City Council next week.
Ron Woodley, the Residents First councillor for Thorpe ward who started the petition, said the scheme was "poorly described in the application" and the council "did not consult with any residents along the route".
He added there were concerns about vibrations affecting service pipes beneath Thorpe Hall Avenue, as well as their effect on the foundations of residential homes.
"They [the council] didn't do a highways impact assessment. There's no environmental impact assessment and Anglian Water weren't contacted about the sewage and water problems under Thorpe Hall Avenue," he said.
"I don't believe members on the development control committee fully understood the size of the problem.
"What I find amazing is that this council put in for climate change by 2030, yet we then vote through 85,000 truck movements."
Bellway Homes said it was working closely with the council to find a resolution to its plans and to "deliver a sustainable and beneficial development of new homes for residents in Shoebury".
Southend City Council has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk