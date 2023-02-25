Southend council votes through 4.99% tax rise and saving measures
A 4.99% council tax rise for people in Southend-on-Sea has been rubber stamped for next year.
The increase is set out in the 2023-24 budget that has been agreed by city councillors.
The plans also include a 10% hike in car parking fees and charges for people using the public toilets.
The Conservative opposition criticised the budget, which was proposed by the Labour-led administration, as "off the scale" and devoid of ideas.
The tax rise means the average Band D property owner will pay £1,631.88 per year.
"This has been the toughest budget-setting process for a decade," said Labour leader Stephen George.
"We have approved a robust, sustainable and balanced budget that protects services for the most vulnerable and continues to invest in our wonderful city."
The council said there would be a support fund and hardship fund for people struggling with the rise.
As well as funding for adult social care and children's services, the budget proposes spending £1m for a playground revamp, £1m for sea wall refurbishment and £1.5m "towards tackling the climate challenge".
A total of £169m in capital investments is planned over the next five years, which includes "creating" more council housing.
The savings include a proposal to either lease its city centre bus station shelter in Heygate Avenue to a "third party operator" or replace it with a "series of bus shelters".
The council also plans to hire a company to maintain public toilets, who would be allowed to introduce customers charges.
Conservative group leader Tony Cox proposed ditching the new parking and toilet charges and said that "nobody believed" the budget "would be this bad".
Councillors agreed the budget by 24 votes to 22 at the meeting on Thursday.
