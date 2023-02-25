Brentwood Conservative councillor banned after drink-drive crash
- Published
A councillor has been banned from the roads for 22 months after admitting drink-driving.
Conservative Andrew Wiles was involved in a "single-vehicle crash" in Brentwood, Essex, on 27 January, police said, although gave no further details.
Wiles, of Oaktree Close, in the town, sits on Brentwood Borough Council and Essex County Council.
However, the 60-year-old has had his membership suspended and both councils said he was suspended after his arrest.
Wiles, who was fined £507 by Basildon Magistrates' Court, also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
The court heard he recorded an alcohol reading of 86mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of breath - as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service. The legal limit is 35mgs.
He was elected to both councils in May 2021, when he was described as a long-standing Brentwood resident who worked in retail in Warley.
The borough council said it had no comment, while the county council confirmed he remained a councillor with his status in terms of who he represented to be decided.
Brentwood and Ongar Conservative Association said it intends to meet both Conservative council groups next week to discuss the case.
It said Mr Wiles was not scheduled to stand at the May 2023 elections for either authority.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk