Harwich: Police investigate woman's cardiac arrest death
Police investigating the circumstances of a woman's cardiac arrest have announced she has died.
The ambulance service called police to Norway Crescent, Harwich at 20:45 GMT on Monday.
The woman, aged in her late 30s, was taken to hospital but died on Thursday, police said.
A man who was arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Det Insp Kev Hughes of Essex Police said: "I would like to extend my condolences to this woman's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We continue to investigate what has happened. We are carrying out inquiries with local residents and medical professionals in order to provide answers to her family."
He asked people "not to speculate" until the facts surrounding the woman's death are established.
