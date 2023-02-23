Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford calls for affordable homes in office conversions
An MP is calling for the law change to ensure offices being converted to housing include affordable homes.
Conservative MP for Chelmsford Vicky Ford wants councils to be allowed to insist developers converting offices into flats set aside a portion for affordable housing.
At the moment councils are allowed to stipulate this for new build homes, but not for office conversions.
The Essex MP put her idea to parliament using a Ten Minute Rule Bill.
The rule allows a backbench MP to make his or her case for a new Bill in a speech lasting up to 10 minutes.
Mrs Ford told the House of Commons that the local government association believed there were 95,000 households across the country living in temporary accommodation.
"Giving this power to local authorities could make a substantial difference to meeting affordable housing needs," she said.
Mrs Ford said Chelmsford City Council applies an affordable housing obligation of 35% on new developments.
"If Chelmsford City Council had been able to apply the same rules to commercial conversions as they apply to new build homes this could have resulted in 453 more affordable homes in our area alone," she said.
The backbench MP said the Local Government Association had informed her that it estimated more than 20,000 affordable homes had been "lost" since 2015 as a result of not being able to apply the rule to office conversions.
This figure was based on 25% of homes being set aside for social housing.
Mrs Ford's bill is unlikely to become law in its present form, but she hopes the government will incorporate it into new housing legislation; the Affordable Housing (Conversion of Commercial Property) Bill.
The bill will have its second reading on 24 March.
