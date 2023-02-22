Basildon: Teen charged with murder over Terry Leeks death at park
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 46-year-old man who was found with fatal stomach wounds in a park.
Terry Leeks died in hospital after being injured in Northlands Park, Basildon, at about 01:30 BST on 11 July 2021.
Callum Taylor, 18, of Craylands in the town, was arrested on Monday night.
Essex Police said he appeared for a preliminary hearing at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Bailey Taylor, 20, of Craylands, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with manslaughter last week.
A £20,000 reward from the charity Crimestoppers, for information leading to arrest and convictions over Mr Leeks's death, is still in place, police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk