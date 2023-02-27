Southend teenager with scoliosis could end up in wheelchair
A 13-year-old girl who needs urgent spinal surgery has been told she could end up in a wheelchair if she waits for NHS treatment.
Aimee Ellis, from Southend, has severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves abnormally to one side.
A private specialist said she must have the surgery within the next six months or she could be paralysed.
But she was told there would be an 18-month wait to see an NHS consultant.
Her family is now trying to raise the money to pay for the surgery privately, which could cost up to £50,000.
Aimee said: "I just want to be normal, whatever normal is. I want to hang out with my friends and be a kid."
Aimee's mother Tracey Ellis said it was heartbreaking watching her daughter in so much pain.
"We have had to pay out for private consultations because the wait is so long to see an NHS consultant, but we really can't afford to pay for the surgery.
"If she ends up in a wheelchair we don't know if she will ever walk again, the damage could be irreversible.
"Her spine is twisting alongside the two curves she has and she is already losing sensation in her legs," she said.
Aimee has persistently fainted for the last two years, her mother said, and has collapsed on many occasions. Doctors did not understand the reason until she was diagnosed with scoliosis last summer.
The teenager said she was now struggling to do her favourite hobbies like drawing due to pins and needles in her arms and she might not be able to go on an upcoming camping trip with the Girl Guides.
The family has started a fundraising web page to help pay for the surgery and is planning a 20-mile walk on 4 March from Shoeburyness to Basildon.
"We can't just sit and watch her deteriorate, she is already missing school because it is so painful. We will do everything we can to make sure she gets the surgery, she's only 13 and has her whole life ahead of her," Mrs Ellis added.
Basildon University Hospital has been asked to comment.
