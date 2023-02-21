Harlow Council maintenance workers go on strike over pay
Street cleaners, grass cutters and housing maintenance workers have gone on strike over pay.
Some 60 employees of Harlow Trading Services (HTS), a local authority owned company based in Essex, are taking part in the industrial action.
Unite, which is seeking a one-off £3,000 payment and a pay review for staff, said a further two days of action were planned later in February.
HTS and Harlow Council said they were "disappointed" by the action.
Both said there would likely to be some disruption to services on Tuesday.
The firm employs 328 staff. Additional strike days are planned for the 23 and 28 February.
In a joint HTS and council statement, issued last week, both said they "appreciate that the cost of living is impacting everyone".
"A further pay increase this financial year, beyond what has already been agreed nationally, is not financially sustainable at this time."
The joint statement claimed HTS staff received a flat salary rate increase of £1,925 at the end of last year but that the Unite union had asked for a £3,000 lump sum for its members.
The Conservative-led council said it had plans "in place" to run essential services during the industrial action.
Bin collections, which are provided by the company Veolia, will not be affected.
Refuse collectors in Harlow dropped planned strike action in July planned action was scrapped after workers secured a 9% pay rise.
