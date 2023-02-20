Firefighters tackle blaze at Stanway landfill site
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a landfill site in Stanway.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the site on Warren Lane at about 04:45 GMT.
About 500m (1,640ft) of rubbish was on fire with "lots of smoke coming from the scene", the service said.
The fire is now under control but nearby residents have been advised to "please keep your windows and doors closed as there's lots of smoke coming from the scene".
Six crews were at the fire as well as a water bowser, two off-road vehicles and a drone team to help assess the area from above.
Station manager Gavin Tapp said: "We expect to remain at the scene for several hours to extinguish this fire and I'd like to thank the site staff for their help. We've working closely with them to get the fire under control."
