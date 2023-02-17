Basildon: Man and teen charged with Terry Leeks' manslaughter
A man and a teenage boy have been charged with killing a man was found with fatal stomach wounds in a park.
Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after being discovered in Northlands Park, Basildon, Essex, on 11 July 2021.
Bailey Taylor, 20, of Craylands, Basildon, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with manslaughter and robbery.
They appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court earlier. They will return to Basildon Crown Court on 17 March.
Essex Police continued to appeal for information.
