Essex care company director denies £151k Covid fraud
- Published
A care company director has denied defrauding the local council's Covid response fund by allegedly submitting false invoices for services.
Caroline Hunt, 53, of St Cleres Hall Lane, St Osyth, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court to eight counts of fraud by false representation.
The prosecution claimed Ms Hunt submitted £151,000 in invoices to Essex County Council that were fraudulent.
She was granted unconditional bail.
The county council says Ms Hunt submitted evidence for payments from its Covid-19 response fund, between May and October 2020, purporting to "represent genuine documentation" when "in fact it was false" intending to "make a gain, namely unknown" for Hunt Healthcare Group.
Prosecutor George Spencer-Jones said £273,000 in invoices were submitted for services on behalf of four companies.
He said £170,000 was paid out and that £151,000 of it was fraudulent.
James O'Keefe, defending Ms Hunt, told the court: "This defendant absolutely denies the offences".
District judge Christopher Williams said she would appear for a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 16 March.
