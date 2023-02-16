Tree planting revamp for St Nicholas Square in Colchester
Work is due to begin transforming a city centre square into a "beautiful new space".
New paving will be installed and new trees planted at St Nicholas Square off the high street in Colchester.
Contractors are expected on site from Sunday.
Colchester City Council's Liberal Democrat leader David King said it was "great news" and "essential" the square was "suitable for the public".
"We look forward to new trees that will be just right for their location and, when the work is completed, will help Colchester residents to enjoy this beautiful new space," he said.
The council said the yew trees in the square were in a poor condition, could not be pruned and were unsuitable for the public space because their berries are toxic.
The trees are expected to be removed by March to make way for groundwork to begin.
Wood chippings from the trees will be sent to a biomass plant.
A London plane tree and three Turkish Hazel trees will be planted on their place, the council said.
The council says the scheme is one of the projects funded by a £19.2m grant from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
