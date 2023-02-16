Brothers wore old men masks in armed Epping jewellery shop raid
- Published
Two brothers who carried out an armed raid on a jewellery shop wearing masks that made them look like old men have been jailed.
George Murphy-Bristow, 38, and Benjamin Murphy, 37, carried a knife and axe during the raid in Epping, in Essex, on 27 September, 2021.
They were caught after DNA tests were carried out on the latex disguises found in a car boot.
Murphy-Bristow was jailed for 13 years and his brother for 18 years.
The pair, both of Dewey Road in Islington in north London, wore "extremely life-like, full-face latex masks, giving them the appearance of elderly gentlemen", Essex Police said.
During the raid they carried a knife and a hatchet axe and cable-tied a staff member to a chair, before stealing their £15,000 Rolex watch.
After the alarm was raised, the brothers fled and made their getaway in a car parked outside the shop.
They were caught a few weeks later when police stopped Murphy-Bristow's car on Canvey Island.
In the boot they found two full-face masks and clothing identical to that worn by the suspects in the robbery.
They also found was a black duffel bag containing a hatchet, knife and cable ties.
Forensic tests found saliva inside the two masks, which identified DNA belonging to the brothers.
They were arrested last year, and both denied any involvement in the robbery.
Following a three-day trial at Basildon Crown Court, both were found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.
Murphy-Bristow was convicted of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, and going equipped for theft.
Murphy was found guilty of robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
The stolen Rolex has never been recovered, police said.
Det Insp Yoni Adler of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Essex Police, said: "Benjamin Murphy and his brother George Murphy-Bristow planned this robbery, to use masks that would help them avoid detection.
"But it was the forensic examination amongst other detailed detective work and proactive policing that proved the pair were directly linked to the robbery."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk