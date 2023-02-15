Chelmsford murder inquiry: Man charged with murder of 16-year-old Andy Wood
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who died after a confrontation at a playground.
Andy Wood was found seriously injured in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday. He died in hospital.
Elijah Clark, 18, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder, ABH and possession of a pointed article.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Clark is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
In a tribute issued on Tuesday Mr Wood's family said: "Andy was a kind and loving young man. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends."
