Chelmsford murder inquiry: Man charged with murder of 16-year-old Andy Wood

Andy Wood's family described him as a "kind and loving young man".

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who died after a confrontation at a playground.

Andy Wood was found seriously injured in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday. He died in hospital.

Elijah Clark, 18, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder, ABH and possession of a pointed article.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Clark is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

In a tribute issued on Tuesday Mr Wood's family said: "Andy was a kind and loving young man. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends."

Andy Wood died in hospital following an attack at a playground in Chelmsford

